06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2016 - 22:05 GMT

Rob Kiernan Is Only Human – Mark Warburton On Rangers Defender’s Error

 




Rangers manager Mark Warburton insists he is not about to blame Rob Kiernan for gifting St Johnstone a goal in a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

The Gers started well in the Premiership fixture at McDiarmid Park, dominating proceedings and then getting their reward when Barrie McKay fired them ahead in the 23rd minute.




But the lead only lasted five minutes and Kiernan was at fault, with his short back-pass being intercepted by Steven MacLean, who made no mistake in firing past Wes Foderingham.

Rangers had efforts from McKay and Josh Windass as they searched for a winner, but St Johnstone were comfortable in the second period and claimed a vital point.
 


Warburton was asked about Kiernan after the match on BT Sport, but was not about to lay into his centre-back.

"I've got no problem with the mistake, we're all human. He makes a mistake, not intentional and he's still brave to want to get on the ball", Warburton said.

And the Rangers boss believes his side dropped two points and deserved more from the game.

"I think we dropped two points tonight.

"In terms of the first half performance I thought we were very good and we should have gone in a couple of goals ahead.

"Second half, took extra touches and didn't play to the same level, but I felt we deserved the rewards tonight."

With Rangers only being able to draw at St Johnstone and Celtic seeing off Ross County, the Bhoys are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premiership table and even boast a game in hand.

Rangers and Celtic are now due to meet on New Year's Eve at Ibrox.
 