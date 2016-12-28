Rob Kiernan Is Only Human – Mark Warburton On Rangers Defender’s Error

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton insists he is not about to blame Rob Kiernan for gifting St Johnstone a goal in a 1-1 draw between the two sides.



The Gers started well in the Premiership fixture at McDiarmid Park, dominating proceedings and then getting their reward when Barrie McKay fired them ahead in the 23rd minute.











But the lead only lasted five minutes and Kiernan was at fault, with his short back-pass being intercepted by Steven MacLean, who made no mistake in firing past Wes Foderingham.



Rangers had efforts from McKay and Josh Windass as they searched for a winner, but St Johnstone were comfortable in the second period and claimed a vital point.





Warburton was asked about Kiernan after the match on BT Sport, but was not about to lay into his centre-back.