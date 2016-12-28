XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2016 - 18:47 GMT

Ryan Christie Plays – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ross County in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.

Brendan Rodgers' men have not lost a domestic match yet this season and with Rangers next up on New Year's Eve will be keen to send out a statement of their quality ahead of their meeting with the Gers.




Aiming to make sure of no slip-ups against Ross County, Rodgers opts for Leigh Griffiths to lead the attack, with support from Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair. Scott Brown captains the side, while Ryan Christie is handed a start. At the back, Erik Sviatchenko and Jozo Simunovic are the central defensive pairing.

On the bench, Rodgers has available Moussa Dembele if he needs to throw on another goal threat, while Kolo Toure is an experienced defensive option. Nir Bitton is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Celtic Team vs Ross County

Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Simunovic, Izaguirre, Brown, Christie, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Griffiths

Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Bitton, Dembele, Gamboa, Roberts, Henderson
 