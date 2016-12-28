Ryan Christie Plays – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ross County in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.



Brendan Rodgers' men have not lost a domestic match yet this season and with Rangers next up on New Year's Eve will be keen to send out a statement of their quality ahead of their meeting with the Gers.











Aiming to make sure of no slip-ups against Ross County, Rodgers opts for Leigh Griffiths to lead the attack, with support from Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair. Scott Brown captains the side, while Ryan Christie is handed a start. At the back, Erik Sviatchenko and Jozo Simunovic are the central defensive pairing.



On the bench, Rodgers has available Moussa Dembele if he needs to throw on another goal threat, while Kolo Toure is an experienced defensive option. Nir Bitton is also amongst the substitutes.



Celtic Team vs Ross County



Gordon, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Simunovic, Izaguirre, Brown, Christie, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Bitton, Dembele, Gamboa, Roberts, Henderson

