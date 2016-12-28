Simon Mignolet Was Game-Changer – Liverpool Legend Lauds Goalkeeper’s Impact Against Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton believes Simon Mignolet’s first half save to deny Joe Allen from scoring was the game-changing moment in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night.



The Potters broke the deadlock at Anfield through Jonathan Walters in the 12th minute and moments later Allen almost doubled the visitors’ advantage, but the former Liverpool midfielder’s strike from close range was blocked superbly by Mignolet.











Liverpool slowly started to dominate proceedings from then on, with Adam Lallana equalising in the 34th minute before Roberto Firmino put the Merseyside giants in front ten minutes later.



An own-goal by Giannelli Imbula after the break made the scoreline 3-1 in favour of Liverpool, and Daniel Sturridge rounded off the scoring in the 70th minute.





And Houghton, who explained that Liverpool might have struggled to come back in the game if Allen’s first half effort had gone into the back of the net, identified Mignolet’s save as a significant moment in the match.

“We get carried away at times because we are scoring goals”, Houghton said on LFC TV.



“But I think there is the other side we should look at as well as fans and you know, we are doing analysis of today’s game.



“Mignolet once again, he didn’t have a great deal to do today, but he came up with a really important save.



“And they are the game-changing moments. If we went 2-0 down, maybe we are not coming back into the game.



“You make big saves in games which could be game-changers.”



Mignolet, who has started the last three games for Liverpool after summer signing Loris Karius failed to impress between the sticks, has thus far made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping four clean sheets.

