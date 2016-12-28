That’s A Big Statement – Harry Kane Hails Spurs Thrashing of Southampton

Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur have sent out a big statement after thrashing Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's in the Premier League this evening.
Southampton stunned Spurs by taking the lead after just the second minute at St Mary's as Virgil van Dijk got on the end of a superb free-kick delivery by James Ward-Prowse, finding space between Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose to head in.
Southampton started to be pushed back though and the lead did not last past the 19 minute mark, with a Moussa Sissoko cross taking a deflection off Nathan Redmond and finding Dele Alli, who powered a header which crashed in off the post.
The hosts dropped back in an effort to avoid conceding any further goals and held Spurs at 1-1 heading into the half time break.
But Spurs did not need to wait long to take the lead and in the 52nd minute Christian Eriksen picked Kane out from a corner and the England star headed his side 2-1 up.
Just minutes later, Redmond brought down Alli in the penalty area and was given his marching orders, but Kane scuffed the spot-kick and sent it flying over the bar.
Spurs kept pushing and just past the 70th minute rattled the crossbar through an Eriksen drive.
Substitute Heung-Min Son then made it 3-1 in the 85th minute as he got onto the end of a good pass from Eriksen, before Dele Alli was left unmarked in the box and found by Danny Rose, who made no mistake.
It ended 4-1 and Kane was asked on Sky Sports after the match what statement the win has sent out. He replied: "A big message. Southampton away is a tough game for any team in the league.
"We came here, scored four goals and had a comfortable win in the end."
And team-mate Alli was also delighted with the win, praising his side for not being shaken by conceding early.
"It's never nice to concede that early. It was important we didn't panic and stuck to the game plan, and we did that.
"After the first goal for us it was a good game and a big statement", Alli added.