That’s A Big Statement – Harry Kane Hails Spurs Thrashing of Southampton

Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur have sent out a big statement after thrashing Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's in the Premier League this evening.



Southampton stunned Spurs by taking the lead after just the second minute at St Mary's as Virgil van Dijk got on the end of a superb free-kick delivery by James Ward-Prowse, finding space between Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose to head in.











Southampton started to be pushed back though and the lead did not last past the 19 minute mark, with a Moussa Sissoko cross taking a deflection off Nathan Redmond and finding Dele Alli, who powered a header which crashed in off the post.



The hosts dropped back in an effort to avoid conceding any further goals and held Spurs at 1-1 heading into the half time break.





But Spurs did not need to wait long to take the lead and in the 52nd minute Christian Eriksen picked Kane out from a corner and the England star headed his side 2-1 up.