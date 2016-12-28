The Pressure On Rangers Is Now Huge – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Rangers are under "huge" pressure heading into the derby clash between the two clubs this coming New Year's Eve.



Rodgers' men beat Ross County 2-0 at Parkhead this evening as at the same time Rangers could not win away against St Johnstone, being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.











As a result Celtic now have a whopping 16 point lead over their fierce rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and also boast a game in hand. If Celtic were to win at Ibrox and then win their game in hand, they would be 22 points better off than Rangers.



And Rodgers thinks that Rangers are simply under immense pressure going into the derby game, something which means he is anticipating a big battle.





"It will be a battle, a tough game", Rodgers said at his post match press conference.