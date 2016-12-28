XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2016 - 22:24 GMT

The Pressure On Rangers Is Now Huge – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Rangers are under "huge" pressure heading into the derby clash between the two clubs this coming New Year's Eve.

Rodgers' men beat Ross County 2-0 at Parkhead this evening as at the same time Rangers could not win away against St Johnstone, being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.




As a result Celtic now have a whopping 16 point lead over their fierce rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and also boast a game in hand. If Celtic were to win at Ibrox and then win their game in hand, they would be 22 points better off than Rangers.

And Rodgers thinks that Rangers are simply under immense pressure going into the derby game, something which means he is anticipating a big battle.
 


"It will be a battle, a tough game", Rodgers said at his post match press conference.

"There is huge pressure on them to get a result at home", he added.

Rodgers also insisted that Celtic will head to Ibrox only looking to take all three points from the fixture.

"We aim to go there and win", the Bhoys boss explained.

"We want to win every game and that is the attitude for the weekend."
 