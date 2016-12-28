XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2016 - 18:50 GMT

Three Changes Made – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have named their team and substitutes to take on St Johnstone in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.

Mark Warburton's side are 14 points behind leaders and fierce rivals Celtic, who still boast a game in hand and are also in action this evening against Ross County. Rangers and Celtic are set to meet on New Year's Eve and Warburton will want his men to continue their winning momentum heading into the game, with the Gers having won their last four league games in a row.




To grab a fifth win in a row, Warburton makes three changes from the last team he named with Danny Wilson coming in at the back, Josh Windass slotting into midfield and Kenny Miller up top. also up top are Barrie McKay and Joe Garner. In midfield, both Andy Halliday and Jason Holt are handed starting spots.

On the bench, Warburton can call for Martyn Waghorn, Harry Forrester and Michael O'Halloran if he needs to bring on further attackers, while Philippe Senderos is an experienced defensive option.

 


Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

Foderingham, Wilson, Hill, Kiernan, Tavernier, Halliday, Holt, Windass, McKay, Garner, Miller 

Substitutes: Gilks, Hodson, Senderos, Crooks, O’Halloran, Forrester, Waghorn
 