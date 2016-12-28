Three Changes Made – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have named their team and substitutes to take on St Johnstone in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.



Mark Warburton's side are 14 points behind leaders and fierce rivals Celtic, who still boast a game in hand and are also in action this evening against Ross County. Rangers and Celtic are set to meet on New Year's Eve and Warburton will want his men to continue their winning momentum heading into the game, with the Gers having won their last four league games in a row.











To grab a fifth win in a row, Warburton makes three changes from the last team he named with Danny Wilson coming in at the back, Josh Windass slotting into midfield and Kenny Miller up top. also up top are Barrie McKay and Joe Garner. In midfield, both Andy Halliday and Jason Holt are handed starting spots.



On the bench, Warburton can call for Martyn Waghorn, Harry Forrester and Michael O'Halloran if he needs to bring on further attackers, while Philippe Senderos is an experienced defensive option.



Rangers Team vs St Johnstone



Foderingham, Wilson, Hill, Kiernan, Tavernier, Halliday, Holt, Windass, McKay, Garner, Miller



Substitutes: Gilks, Hodson, Senderos, Crooks, O’Halloran, Forrester, Waghorn

