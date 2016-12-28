Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in a Premier League fixture this evening.



Spurs currently sit in fifth spot in the league standings and will be looking to respond to their rivals' results earlier this week by taking all three points and moving to within a point of fourth placed Arsenal; they would also pull three clear of sixth placed Manchester United.











To get the job done against his former employers, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino picks Harry Kane to spearhead the attack, with Dele Alli, Moussa Sissoko and Christian Eriksen all providing support. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele will look to boss the midfield, while Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier are the centre-back pairing.



From the bench the Argentine tactician has available Vincent Janssen if he needs to throw on another striker, while Heung-Min Son and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou are also attacking options.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Wimmer, Winks, N'Koudou, Son, Janssen

