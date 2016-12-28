We Had To Respond To Rivals, We Responded – Mauricio Pochettino Salutes Spurs Win At Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes it was vital his side responded to their top four rivals by beating Southampton at St. Mary's.



Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all won on Boxing Day, while Liverpool picked up three points on Tuesday.











As such, Pochettino feels that Spurs simply had to respond by taking all three points from Southampton, something they did with a classy 4-1 win on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Dele Alli (two), Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.



The win was all the more impressive as Spurs fell behind after just two minutes, when Virgil van Dijk found space in the box to head the Saints in front.





And Pochettino was delighted with his Spurs side, telling Sky Sports: " I think it was a difficult game from the start .