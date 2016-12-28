We Had To Respond To Rivals, We Responded – Mauricio Pochettino Salutes Spurs Win At Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes it was vital his side responded to their top four rivals by beating Southampton at St. Mary's.
Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all won on Boxing Day, while Liverpool picked up three points on Tuesday.
As such, Pochettino feels that Spurs simply had to respond by taking all three points from Southampton, something they did with a classy 4-1 win on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Dele Alli (two), Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.
The win was all the more impressive as Spurs fell behind after just two minutes, when Virgil van Dijk found space in the box to head the Saints in front.
And Pochettino was delighted with his Spurs side, telling Sky Sports: "I think it was a difficult game from the start.
"It was hard to settle, but we prepared in the way we wanted to in order to play against Southampton.
"It was unlucky for us to concede early in the first half, but after 10-15 minutes we started to come into the game and push a little harder. We certainly deserved the victory", Pochettino continued.
"It was important for Harry Kane and Dele Alli as brilliant offensive players to score goals and I am very pleased with their performances.
"All the top sides have won over the festive period so it was important for us to keep fighting and after that I think we are in a good position."
Spurs continue to sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table, but are just one point behind fourth placed Arsenal and have a three-point cushion over sixth placed Manchester United.