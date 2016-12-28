Why Can’t Leeds Get Automatic Promotion – Whites Star Mulls Top Two Finish

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Kemar Roofe has insisted that automatic promotion to the Premier League is not out of reach for his side this season.



The Whites, who beat Preston North End 4-1 on Monday night, presently find themselves fifth in the Championship table with 41 points from 23 games, eight behind second-placed Newcastle United and 11 adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.











The top two teams in the division are automatically promoted to the Premier League; the remaining four clubs in the top six will have to go through the playoffs to determine the third and final promoted outfit.



And Roofe, who thinks automatic promotion could be within Leeds’ reach, however, explained that his side will be taking each game as it comes and will solely focus on themselves.





“Of course. Why not? If we keep winning week-in, week-out we’ll see where we get to and claw the teams above us down”, he told the Yorkshire Evening Post, when asked if Leeds could finish in the top two.

“It’s calm in [the dressing room]. We’re silently confident but obviously we go game by game, we don’t get carried away and we concentrate on ourselves.



“When you start looking at other teams and start looking up the table I think that’s when you start struggling, but I know as long as we look after ourselves we’ll be alright.”



Leeds, who have been out of the top flight picture since being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2003/04 season, will next take on Aston Villa on Thursday before facing Rotherham United four days later in what will be their opening fixture of 2017.

