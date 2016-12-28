XRegister
06 October 2016

28/12/2016 - 15:22 GMT

You’ve Suffered, Enjoy This Moment – Garry Monk’s Message To Leeds United Fans

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has told the club's fans to enjoy the moment, with the side riding high in fifth spot in the Championship table.

The Whites handed Preston North End a 4-1 thrashing at Deepdale on Monday to continue their impressive form as 2017 looms. Leeds have taken the most points from 23 games in the Championship since they dropped into the second tier in 2004.




Monk knows Whites fans have had years of suffering, looking in from the outside at the wealth of the Premier League. And the former Swansea City manager wants Leeds supporters to enjoy the moment, with their side in good form and putting in a genuine promotion tilt.

"Everyone should enjoy what is happening at the moment, our fans have suffered for a number of years", Monk told LUTV.
 


"Whatever will happen, will happen, but we are going to fight to get this club back to where it belongs", he added.

Monk's side play their final match of 2016 on Thursday away at Aston Villa, a game that the Leeds boss knows will present a different type of challenge for his young group.

"It will be another difficult test for our young group, but one that we are excited about.

"We want to challenge ourselves", the Leeds head coach said.

Aston Villa have won three of their last four Championship matches, with their single defeat coming away at Norwich City.

Leeds' last win at Villa Park came in 2002 in the Premier League, however the two sides have not met at the ground since 2004.
 