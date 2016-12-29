Anything From Villa Park Means Christmas Has Been Good – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Eddie Gray feels if the Whites can pick up anything at Villa Park tonight it would mean a good Christmas period for the club.



The Whites continued on their path of good form with another emphatic win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Boxing Day and are going into the game against Aston Villa in a buoyant mood.











They have won eight of their last ten games in the Championship and Gray feels that the Leeds players will be confident about their chances of getting a win at Villa Park tonight.



And the Leeds legend believes if the Yorkshire giants can pick up even a point against the Villans it would mean that Garry Monk’s men have done well over the holiday period.





The former White told LUTV: “As Garry said that his players are in a confident mood and they will go to Villa Park trying to win the game and probably be expecting to pick up something from the game.

“We pick up three points from these two games [Preston and Aston Villa] we will be quite happy; now we have got three points and we need to concentrate on the Villa game.



“To get anything at all from that game will be a good Christmas for us.”



Leeds did beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Elland Road last month, but tonight will be their first visit to Villa Park since dropping down from the Premier League more than a decade ago.

