Aston Villa Happier With Draw Than Us – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk

Garry Monk thinks that Aston Villa will be happier than his Leeds United side at the 1-1 draw played out between the two sides at Villa Park on Thursday night.



Steve Bruce's side had the better of the first half of the Championship fixture, with Jonathan Kodija and Jordan Ayew both testing Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green.











It was 0-0 at the break though and Leeds improved in the second half, something which led to the Whites taking the lead when an unmarked Pontus Jansson found space in the box to power a header into the back of the net.



Leeds appeared set for victory, but with four minutes left Liam Cooper handled in the penalty area and Kodija stepped up to fire Villa level.





A frantic match saw Hadi Sacko then hit the bar for the visitors, while Green denied Kodija from winning it for Villa.