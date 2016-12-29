Aston Villa Happier With Draw Than Us – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk

Garry Monk thinks that Aston Villa will be happier than his Leeds United side at the 1-1 draw played out between the two sides at Villa Park on Thursday night.
Steve Bruce's side had the better of the first half of the Championship fixture, with Jonathan Kodija and Jordan Ayew both testing Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green.
It was 0-0 at the break though and Leeds improved in the second half, something which led to the Whites taking the lead when an unmarked Pontus Jansson found space in the box to power a header into the back of the net.
Leeds appeared set for victory, but with four minutes left Liam Cooper handled in the penalty area and Kodija stepped up to fire Villa level.
A frantic match saw Hadi Sacko then hit the bar for the visitors, while Green denied Kodija from winning it for Villa.
Monk is of the view that his side were the better team on the night and can rue dropping two points at Villa Park, while he is also sure Villa will be happier with the game ending in a draw than the Whites.
"Two points dropped, for sure", he explained on BBC Radio Leeds.
"First half – I thought it was even in terms of chances, for all they started well.
"We were aggressive, on the front foot, got the goal and had numerous chances after that to seal it.
"But if you don't take those chances against a good, experienced team like Villa… It was unfortunate [to concede and it] came from an honest mistake but it shows the level we're at that we're disappointed", Monk continued.
"[At the half time break] we talked a little more about what we've been doing and came out of the blocks with front-foot football.
"We were aggressive, taking chances – we should have put the game to bed at 1-0 and had we got the second, they might have risked a little bit more and we could have got more up there.
"We're disappointed we didn't get three points but with the way we played, we're happy we're progressing.
"We didn't take critical chances after 1-0 and I'm sure Aston Villa will be happier with the result than we are", the Leeds boss added.
The Whites are not again in action until 2017, when Rotherham United provide the first opposition of the new year for Monk's men.