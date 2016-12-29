XRegister
29/12/2016 - 12:33 GMT

Aston Villa Under Pressure To Bounce Straight Back Up – Garry Monk

 




Leeds United manager Garry Monk feels Aston Villa are under pressure to bounce straight back to the Premier League this season.

The Villans suffered relegation from the Premier League last season when they finished at the bottom of the division and recruited Roberto Di Matteo in the summer to lead their promotion campaign.




The Italian spent heavily during the summer window to recruit players, but started the season poorly and was eventually replaced by Steve Bruce in October after a run of shoddy results.

The former Manchester United defender is trying to reignite Villa’s promotion charge and Monk admits that teams that drop down from the Premier League are always under more pressure to bounce back as they have the resources to do so.
 


However, the Leeds boss wants to focus on improving his side every day rather than concentrating on how much pressure Villa are under at the moment ahead of their meeting tonight.  

Monk told LUTV: “Teams that come down from the Premier League are expecting in the following season to bounce straight back.

“They have the budget, the ammunition, the experience in the squad to do that, but it’s not always that easy.

“Their agenda will be to get promoted straight back out, as are a number of teams in the league, but our focus is on ourselves.

“We can’t worry about anyone else and focus on improving as a group and keep doing that every single day.”
 