Best Leeds United Side I’ve Seen In Years – Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce, whose side take on Leeds United this evening, believes the current Whites side are the best he has seen in years.



Garry Monk’s team, who have been in impressive form in the present campaign, are currently fifth in the Championship table with 41 points from 23 games, five places and seven points ahead of the Villains.











After years of underachieving, Leeds are well and truly in the race for a top six finish as they are being considered serious promotion contenders this season; Leeds have their most ever Championship points after 23 games since being relegated to the division in 2004.



And Bruce, who explained that he considers the present Leeds crop the best Whites team he has seen in a while, admitted that it will be a tough outing for his side against the Yorkshire giants at Villa Park.





“Aston Villa v Leeds United, for me, should be in the big league”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“It just shows you how difficult it is, this division.



“To beat Leeds, who are confident – and they are a very good side, the best I have seen for a few years – will be a big challenge but one we’re up for.



“They are playing well – and they have just won away from home again in their last game. It will be a tough assignment.”



Goals from Kemar Roofe and Chris Wood helped Leeds to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the month.



But Bruce, whose side edged out Burton Albion 2-1 on Monday, insisted that the scoreline was not a true reflection of the game against Leeds.



“The away game at their place wasn’t a great match. I thought there was nothing in it at Leeds”, he continued.



“We had a great opportunity to go 1-0 up and missed a big chance.



“I just think this latest match should be a big game, big atmosphere, big occasion.



“We have to play better than we did against Burton if we are to get something.”

