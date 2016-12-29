XRegister
06 October 2016

29/12/2016 - 15:37 GMT

Everton Winger Linked With La Liga Loan, Two Clubs Keen

 




Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is pondering a return to La Liga on a short-term loan deal in search of more playing time, with Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas keen, according to Spanish daily El Pais.

Under new manager Ronald Koeman the Spaniard has managed only one start so far this season with the rest coming only as a substitute.




And the 22-year-old is looking to play more first team football, especially with the Under-21 European Championship looming in the summer.

Spanish outfits Deportivo La Coruna and Las Palmas are being regarded as possible destinations for the Barcelona academy recruit but the player might to be a touch too expensive in the end for the loan deal.
 


The winger came through the ranks at Spanish giants Barcelona and joined Everton, initially on loan, in the 2013/14 season.  

He had a loan stint with Sevilla the following term before moving to Goodison Park on a permanent basis.

Under former manager Roberto Martinez, Deulofeu played an important role, managing 26 Premier League matches, scoring two goals and helping set up nine more goals for his team-mates.
 