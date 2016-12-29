XRegister
29/12/2016 - 15:54 GMT

FC Porto Prepare To Fight Everton For Memphis Depay

 




Portuguese giants FC Porto are interested in signing Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay on loan during the January transfer window.

The Dutchman is one of the players who has found little favour with Jose Mourinho this season at Manchester Unite and has barely played in months for the Red Devils.




The Manchester United manager is ready to offload the underperforming Dutch winger in January and Everton have been mooted to be the club Depay could be joining next month, initially on loan.

However, the Toffees now have competition for the Dutchman as according to Portuguese daily A Bola, Porto are more than keen to sign the winger on loan until the end of the season.
 


With Yacine Brahimi joining Algeria in January for the African Cup of Nations, Porto want to sign a winger and have identified the Manchester United man as their target.  

The Portuguese giants still believe in the bags of talent Depay possess despite his consistent poor performances and feel he could add real value to their squad in January.

Everton are still believed to be the favourites to sign Depay, but Porto are in the mix to take the Manchester United man to Portugal next month.

Depay has not played a minute of Premier League football since late October and was not even in Manchester United’s Europa League squad against Zorya Luhansk earlier this month.
 