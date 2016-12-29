Fiorentina Plot Huge Release Clause In New Contract For Chelsea Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are plotting to insert a whopping buyout clause in Chelsea linked winger Federico Bernardeschi’s proposed new contract.



The 22-year-old winger has been one of the top players for Fiorentina this season with ten goals and two assists in all competitions and has attracted the prying eyes of a few clubs in Europe.











A number of European giants have been keeping a close watch on the Italian’s progress at La Viola and it has been suggested that Chelsea are keen to snare him away from Fiorentina.



A January move for the player has been mooted, but Fiorentina are in no mood to lose one of their top stars in the middle of the season and are ready to fight off interest from the Premier League giants.





And it has been claimed that the club are also plotting to secure their investment in the Bernardeschi by offering him a new contract to stave off interest from his suitors.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are planning to further tighten their grip on the player’s future by inserting a whopping €100m buyout clause in the new proposed deal.



Bernardeschi features heavily in Fiorentina’s plans for the future and the club are pulling out all the stops to keep him for the long term.

