XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2016 - 13:45 GMT

Fiorentina Plot Huge Release Clause In New Contract For Chelsea Linked Winger

 




Fiorentina are plotting to insert a whopping buyout clause in Chelsea linked winger Federico Bernardeschi’s proposed new contract.

The 22-year-old winger has been one of the top players for Fiorentina this season with ten goals and two assists in all competitions and has attracted the prying eyes of a few clubs in Europe.




A number of European giants have been keeping a close watch on the Italian’s progress at La Viola and it has been suggested that Chelsea are keen to snare him away from Fiorentina.

A January move for the player has been mooted, but Fiorentina are in no mood to lose one of their top stars in the middle of the season and are ready to fight off interest from the Premier League giants.
 


And it has been claimed that the club are also plotting to secure their investment in the Bernardeschi by offering him a new contract to stave off interest from his suitors.  

According to Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are planning to further tighten their grip on the player’s future by inserting a whopping €100m buyout clause in the new proposed deal.

Bernardeschi features heavily in Fiorentina’s plans for the future and the club are pulling out all the stops to keep him for the long term.
 