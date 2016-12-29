He Can Go As High As He Wants In The Game – Rangers Boss Praises Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Warburton feels Barrie McKay can go “as high as he wants to go in the game”, following the youngster’s performance in Rangers’ 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.



The 21-year-old, who has been in fine form in the current campaign, broke the deadlock at McDiarmid Park in the 23rd minute before the hosts equalised just five minutes later through Steven MacLean.











It was McKay’s third goal in 26 appearances in all competitions this season, with the Scotland international also having nine assists to his name.



And Warburton, who was ecstatic with McKay’s performance against the Saints, believes the sky is the limit for the starlet.





“He was excellent tonight, he showed his quality”, the manager told Rangers TV after the game.

“His tight-ball control is outstanding. His desire to take people on as a wide player [is great].



“Barrie once again showed tonight how good he can be. He has so much ability.



“I’ve said this before – he can go as high as he wants to go in the game.”



McKay, who joined Rangers after being released by Kilmarnock’s academy in 2011, has thus far amassed 120 appearances for the Gers, netting 17 times and providing 37 assists.



He also has a solitary cap for Scotland to his name, having recently broken through onto the international scene.

