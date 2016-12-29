I Need To Be Scoring More Goals, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Barrie McKay has explained that he wants to add more goals to his game after finding the back of the net in the Gers’ 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.



The winger, who scored nine goals in 48 games last season, has thus far managed to net three times in 26 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.











But McKay insisted that he wants to find the back of the net more often, something which he has been admitting since last season.



However, the Scotland international was quick to add that more than his goals, what matters more is Rangers winning; McKay’s 23rd minute goal at St. Johnstone was cancelled out by Steven MacLean five minutes later as the Light Blues returned home with just a solitary point.





“I think I need to add a lot more goals to my game, and I’ve been saying that since last season too”, McKay told Rangers TV.

“At the end of the day though, the three points is the main thing.”



Rangers are next up against Celtic on New Year’s Eve and it will be McKay’s first Old Firm derby at Ibrox.



And the 21-year-old wants to mark the occasion by bagging the full three points against the Bhoys.



“It will be my first Old Firm game at Ibrox for me to play in, so hopefully we can get the win”, he added.

