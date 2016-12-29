XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2016 - 18:22 GMT

I’m Still In Process Of Getting Used To Premier League, Liverpool Star Admits

 




Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan has insisted that he is still getting used to the Premier League, following his side’s emphatic 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night.

The Reds conceded just 12 minutes into the game, but after that they showed great resilience and went into the break with a 2-1 lead.




Adam Lallana equalised for his team in the 34th minute and ten minutes later Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front.

In the second half, an own goal from Giannelli Imbula and a 70th minute strike from Daniel Sturridge saw Jurgen Klopp’s men seal a comfortable victory and move back up to second in the standings.
 


Following a strong defensive display, Klavan, who has started for Liverpool in recent games due to the absence of Joel Matip, said he is still adapting to the Premier League.  

For me, I'm still getting used to the Premier League style of play”, Klavan told the club’s official website.

"It's a little bit different than I'm used to but you have to get used to it", added the 31-year-old.

The defender was roped in on a three-year deal from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg in the summer.

Since then he has made 11 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and also has a goal to his name.
 