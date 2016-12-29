I’m Still In Process Of Getting Used To Premier League, Liverpool Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan has insisted that he is still getting used to the Premier League, following his side’s emphatic 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night.



The Reds conceded just 12 minutes into the game, but after that they showed great resilience and went into the break with a 2-1 lead.











Adam Lallana equalised for his team in the 34th minute and ten minutes later Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front.



In the second half, an own goal from Giannelli Imbula and a 70th minute strike from Daniel Sturridge saw Jurgen Klopp’s men seal a comfortable victory and move back up to second in the standings.





Following a strong defensive display, Klavan, who has started for Liverpool in recent games due to the absence of Joel Matip, said he is still adapting to the Premier League.

“For me, I'm still getting used to the Premier League style of play”, Klavan told the club’s official website.



"It's a little bit different than I'm used to but you have to get used to it", added the 31-year-old.



The defender was roped in on a three-year deal from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg in the summer.



Since then he has made 11 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and also has a goal to his name.

