XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2016 - 16:06 GMT

It Stands Out For Me – Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Explains What’s Impressed Him In 2016

 




Arsenal shot-stopper Petr Cech feels the unity and the spirit of his side has been exceptional in 2016.

After suffering back-to-back defeats against Everton and Manchester City respectively, the Gunners returned to winning ways after defeating West Brom 1-0 on Boxing Day.




Arsene Wenger’s men failed to break through the Baggies’ defence for the majority of the game, but a superb header from Olivier Giroud in the 86th minute sealed the victory for the hosts.

Cech, who kept a clean sheet against Tony Pulis’ men on Monday, was asked what has impressed him most in 2016 and his answer was the unity showed by his team-mates.
 


I think it’s been the unity of the team throughout the year”, Cech told the club’s official website.  

We’ve got a great bunch of players and unity in the team.

This was something which stands out for me”, added the 34-year-old.

We’ve been in difficult moments but the spirit is so good that we’ve been able to react.”

Cech said Arsenal are aiming to do better this season and explained: “We want to have more points than anyone else. That’s always our target.

“We finished second last year so we would like to get better.”

Cech has kept five clean sheets in the 18 appearances he has made so far this season. He kept 20 clean sheets last season in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal are placed fourth in the Premier League table and they will be hoping to stay close to the league leaders Chelsea by defeating London neighbours Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.
 