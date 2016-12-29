Jurgen Klopp Comments On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rubbished claims that he wants to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.



Klopp has been linked with being poised to launch a £20m raid on Oxlade-Chamberlain as he bids to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, ahead of an expected title push.











And with Oxlade-Chamberlain struggling to nail down a regular starting spot at Arsenal, combined with having just 18 months left on his contract, Liverpool have been mooted as being keen.



But at a press conference today, Klopp wasted no time in insisting he is not eyeing the England star.





He said: "Usually I do not say anything about transfers, but I will make an exception – nonsense."