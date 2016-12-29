Jurgen Klopp Comments On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rubbished claims that he wants to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.
Klopp has been linked with being poised to launch a £20m raid on Oxlade-Chamberlain as he bids to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, ahead of an expected title push.
And with Oxlade-Chamberlain struggling to nail down a regular starting spot at Arsenal, combined with having just 18 months left on his contract, Liverpool have been mooted as being keen.
But at a press conference today, Klopp wasted no time in insisting he is not eyeing the England star.
He said: "Usually I do not say anything about transfers, but I will make an exception – nonsense."
Klopp will be without the services of Sadio Mane next month as the forward is due to represent Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
And with Liverpool having made a profit in the summer transfer window, Klopp could be tempted to bolster his squad.
Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League standings and face Manchester City on New Year's Eve.