Jurgen Klopp Plays Down January Transfer Window Importance For Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that his side’s season is not dependent upon the club’s business during the January transfer window.



Klopp has already squashed rumours of Liverpool moving for Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the winter window and it seems the Reds might not look to bring in even one new player next month.











The Liverpool manager reiterated that if there is player who he thinks is good enough to add value to his squad in the long term then he will look to do business in January.



But the German insisted that his side’s season is not dependent on Liverpool being in the market for players in the winter window and indicated a low key next month for the club.





The Liverpool manager said in a press conference earlier today: “I thought I have said everything about the January transfer window and my English is not good enough so I will use the same words.

“If there is a player who I think can help us, not only in January, February, March, April, May and even next season, then we will do something.



“If not, then we won’t.



“It’s one of the two windows where you can buy players so it’s important, but I don’t think it will be as important for us this year.”



It remains to be seen whether Klopp considers signing new players in January as he looks to put in a strong title challenge in the second half of the season.

