Jurgen Klopp Rules Liverpool Star Out Of Manchester City and Sunderland Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho has no chance of playing against Manchester City on New Year’s Eve.



The Brazilian attacking midfielder was in sublime form for Liverpool this season before suffering an ankle injury in a home game against Sunderland last month, which the Reds won 2-0.











Coutinho has been out of action for more than a month now and Klopp stressed that the midfielder has been doing well during his rehabilitation process as he looks to return to fitness.



However, the Liverpool boss admits that Saturday’s Manchester City game is too early for Coutinho to make a comeback to the team and conceded that he won’t be able to make the trip to Sunderland next week too.





Asked if Coutinho has any possibility of featuring at Anfield on Saturday, the German said in a press conference earlier today: “No.

“He is in a good way; spoke to him a few minutes ago.



“The City game is too early and if the City game is too early, then pretty sure the Sunderland game is also too early.”



Coutinho scored six goals and assisted the same number of strikes in 14 appearances for Liverpool this season before breaking down last month.

