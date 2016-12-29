La Liga Is World’s Best League – Manchester United Star Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Eric Bailly believes that La Liga is the world's best league, with the Premier League offering a much more physical challenge.



Bailly was brought to Old Trafford this summer by Jose Mourinho from La Liga outfit Villarreal and he started his Premier League career superbly by helping his side keep two clean sheets in their first three league games.











After sustaining a knee injury in October, the defender was forced to sit out for the next four Premier League matches and after his return he has found it difficult to get back to the starting eleven.



Bailly, who was Mourinho’s first signing as the Red Devils boss, said La Liga is the best league in the word but stressed Premier League is more physical.





"From what I see, football in Spain, they also have a great league", Bailly was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"La Liga is the best in the world, but here it is different, very direct, there is more contact and more strength”, added the 22-year-old.



The centre-back also said he is looking to improve with more training and explained: "And like I said, little by little, and with more training under this manager, I hope to improve.”



“Manchester is a nice place, I'm happy here."



Bailly has made 16 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions and he will be aiming to return to Manchester United’ starting eleven as early as possible.

