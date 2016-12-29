Leeds United Can’t Ease Up Yet – Whites Legend Wants Gap Built Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray admits that the Whites need to keep winning games in order to keep the chasing pack at bay for a place in the Championship's top six this season.



Garry Monk’s men scored a emphatic 4-1 win over Preston North End at Deepdale on Boxing Day, but it did very little to change their position in the league table as they remained fifth in the standings.











And with teams around them such as Reading, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County, all winning, the gap between Leeds and the others remained the same.



Gray admits that looking at the league table and the sides around them, Leeds need to keeping winning games during a busy phase of the season and try and open up a gap between themselves and the teams outside the top six at the moment.





The former White told LUTV: “It just goes to show how the league is at the moment.

“We are still not in a different position in the league, there are two teams above us who have won.



“That’s why I say that it’s so important to keeping winning these games at this time of the year.



“And try to open that gap between the seventh team and the teams in the top six.”



Leeds will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park tonight before hosting Rotherham United at Elland Road next week in what will be their first fixture of 2017.

