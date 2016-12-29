Leeds United Close To My Heart – Aston Villa Star Relishing Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCormack has revealed that Leeds United are close to his heart, as the Aston Villa striker insisted that he is looking forward to his side’s clash with the Yorkshire giants tonight.



The 30-year-old, who turned out for Leeds between 2010 and 2014 before the Whites sold him to Fulham, was snapped up by Aston Villa in the summer from the Cottagers.











McCormack scored 58 goals in 157 games for Leeds, who are presently fifth in the Championship table with 41 points from 23 games, five places and seven points ahead of the Villains.



And the Scotland international, who explained that he is relishing the prospect of facing his former employers at Villa Park, believes that Aston Villa need to be at their best to beat an in-form Leeds team.





“It’s always good to come up against your former team – and there’s always a bit of banter from the opposition supporters!” he told his club's official site.

“They are a good team and are in good form so we need to be at our best.



“We are confident – we’ve won five home games in a row – so we need to take that belief into this latest fixture.



“I am looking forward to it.



"Leeds is one of the clubs that is really close to my heart.



"It will be a good game, I’m sure.”



Leeds, who beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road earlier in the month, have won their last three league outings.

