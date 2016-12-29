XRegister
06 October 2016

29/12/2016 - 12:43 GMT

Leeds United Have Team To Get Result At Villa Park – Whites Legend Relishing Game

 




Eddie Gray is confident that Leeds United have a good enough team to get a result against Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

The Yorkshire giants are going into tonight's game on the back of a 4-1 away win over Preston North End and have won eight of their last ten games in the Championship.




Currently fifth in the league table, Leeds have already beaten Villa this season at Elland Road, but are visiting Villa Park for the first time in a league game since dropping down from the Premier League in 2004.

Gray saluted the historic and legendary status of Villa Park as one of the citadels of English football and feels it will be a good experience for some of the boys in the current Leeds team.
 


And he is certain that the Whites have a team good enough to get a result against Aston Villa.  

The Leeds legend told LUTV, when asked about Villa Park: “It’s a great ground.

“[There is] tradition there and it’s like going to the old Highbury and places like that, going to Villa Park.

“When people talk about Villa Park it’s a football stadium with many great games, we have played in cup semi-finals there, it’s a terrific stadium and it’s a great place to play football.

“It will be a new experience for some of the boys going to Villa Park and it will be a good experience.

“We are going to Villa Park with a side capable of getting a result now.”

On their last visit to Villa Park in February 2004, Leeds suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
 