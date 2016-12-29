Liam Cooper Starts – Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Championship fixture against Aston Villa at Villa Park.



Garry Monk's men are flying high in the league and currently sit in fifth spot, inside the playoff places, and lock horns with Steve Bruce's side knowing taking all three points would put them up to a lofty third.











Leeds also go into the game boosted by having beaten Aston Villa earlier this season and on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Preston North End on Boxing Day. In an effort to secure another three points, Monk picks Liam Cooper to partner Pontus Jansson at the back as Kyle Bartley misses out through injury. Liam Bridcutt will look to control midfield with Kalvin Phillips, while Stuart Dallas, Hadi Sacko and Kemar Roofe support Souleymane Doukara up top.



From the bench, Monk can call for Chris Wood if he needs to bring on another striker, while Marcus Antonsson is another goal threat. Pablo Hernandez is also amongst the substitutes. Charlie Taylor is not in the matchday squad.



Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa



Green, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt, Sacko, Dallas, Roofe, Doukara



Substitutes: Silvestri, Denton, Vieira, Hernandez, Mowatt, Wood, Antonsson

