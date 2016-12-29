XRegister
29/12/2016 - 16:14 GMT

Losing 4-1 To Spurs Didn’t Reflect Performance Believes Southampton Star

 




Following a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Southampton star James Ward-Prowse has insisted his side put up a solid performance even after being reduced to ten men.

The Saints took the lead just two minutes into the game when Virgil van Dijk headed the ball past Spurs shot-stopper Hugo Lloris from Ward-Prowse's free-kick.




However, Southampton allowed Tottenham to get back in the game and conceded their first goal in the 19th minute when Dele Alli latched on to a deflected cross from Moussa Sissoko and headed it past Fraser Forster to equalise for his side.

In the second half, Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead and five minutes later Nathan Redmond was given a straight red card by referee Mike Dean for fouling Alli inside the penalty area. Spurs then scored another two goals to win 4-1.
 


Ward-Prowse, who assisted Van Dijk’s goal, said his side battled well against Mauricio Pochettino’s men even after being a man down.  

We have to take the positives”, Ward-Prowse told the club website.

I think the way that we played even with ten men was very solid and the two late goals didn’t really reflect that and the performance overall.”

The midfielder said Tottenham were clinical and explained: “We had taken the positives out of the first half and felt we could pick up the energy to go again and the two late goals were very clinical.”

The defeat leaves Claude Puel’s men eighth in the Premier League table and they will now look to end the year on a high with a victory over West Brom on New Year’s Eve.
 