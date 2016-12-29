Mark Warburton Provides Rangers Squad Update Ahead of Celtic Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton insists that defenders Lee Wallace and Clint Hill have a 50-50 chance of featuring against Celtic this weekend.



Veteran defender Hill picked up an injury in the match against St Johnstone on Wednesday evening and had to be replaced by Lee Hodson in the 66th minute.











According to the manager, the former Queens Park Rangers man took a nasty knock at McDiarmid Park and is suffering from a dead leg, which is a cause for concern.



Captain Wallace on the other hand is yet another concern for the 54-year-old manager, missing the entire match against St Johnstone after being injured last weekend against Inverness.





Warburton though is keeping his fingers crossed and hopes that both will be fit for their all important clash against Celtic..

And Warburton is relying on the pair to be good judges of their own bodies and whether they are ready to put themselves on the line in the Old Firm game.



“Both will be 50-50 at best. Clint got a nasty knock last night as you saw and had to come off with it.



"For want of a better term it was a dead leg – had it been a Tuesday night game we would maybe have been more confident, but we’ll have to see how he presents tomorrow", Warburton said at a press conference.



“Fingers crossed for both him and Lee but they are 50-50 at best.



"They’re both senior pros, and the health and welfare of the players is almost of paramount importance, but they are senior pros and they know their bodies, they know what is right and they will liaise with the medical boys and we will decide accordingly."



The Rangers manager however is confident that his side can cope without the pair if they are unable to play.



“Lee is the captain of the club, and he has been outstanding for us – likewise Clint Hill has been very, very good throughout the season.



"Obviously it’s a negative blow for us in that respect, but we have good players throughout the squad – Lee Hodson can step in at both sides comfortably, and Danny Wilson likewise and we have Philippe [Senderos].



“That’s what having a squad is all about.”

