PHOTO: We’ll Keep Working Hard To Make You Proud Says Leeds Coach After Villa Draw

Leeds United assistant boss Pep Clotet believes that his side being frustrated at drawing 1-1 away at Aston Villa this evening is evidence of the progress they have made, while he vowed the Whites will make the fans proud in 2017.



Aston Villa enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the first half at Villa Park and Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green was called into action to deal with efforts from Jonathan Kodija and Jordan Ayew.











Leeds improved in the second period and took the lead in the 54th minute through Pontus Jansson, who took advantage of space in the area to power a header at the Villa goalkeeper, who could not keep it out.



But when Liam Cooper handled in the box in the 86th minute, Kodija stepped up and fired the penalty in, making it 1-1.



Frustration after a draw at Villa Park means we're doing something right. The hard work will continue in 2017 to make you all proud. #MOT pic.twitter.com/gq507EIEM8 — Pep Clotet (@pepclotet) December 29, 2016



Leeds would not lie down though and winger Hadi Sacko hit the bar, while Green was again in action to make sure Kodija could not win it for Villa.