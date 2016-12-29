Slaven Bilic Waited Until I Was Ready – Andy Carroll

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham star Andy Carroll has admitted that despite being desperate to feature for the Hammers, boss Slaven Bilic only brought him into the team when he felt he was ready.



Carroll capped off victory for the Hammers with a superb strike during his side’s 4-1 win against Swansea City on Boxing Day.











The striker had a good game against the Swans and was a constant threat to the Welsh giants at the Liberty Stadium.



Carroll missed 12 Premier League games after sustaining a knee injury in August, but found the back of the net straight away after his return during his side’s 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. The 90th minute goal at the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day was his second in his last five appearances.





The West Ham No.9 said he was eager to get minutes under his belt and worked hard to earn his place in the starting eleven, but Bilic only picked him when he was convinced he was ready.

“I wanted to play the minutes I have in the last three games”, Carroll told the club website.



“I’ve been training hard, and the manager has thrown me in when he thought I was ready.



“I’ve played the last three now and I’m feeling good, coming in and scoring straight away”, added the 27-year-old.



“The main thing is though we’re getting the points.”



Carroll has made only nine appearances for the Hammers in all competitions this season. He will be eyeing adding more goals to his tally when his side take on Leicester City on New Year’s Eve.

