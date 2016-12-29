Sorry – Leeds United Star Apologises Following Error At Villa Park

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has said sorry following a handball which cost his side two points against Aston Villa on Thursday night.
Garry Monk saw his men take the lead in the 54th minute at Villa Park after centre-back Pontus Jansson found space to direct a powerful header towards goal that the Villa goalkeeper could not keep out.
Leeds looked to be heading towards sealing all three points, but with four minutes left Cooper handled in the penalty area, allowing Jonathan Kodija to fire home the spot-kick and salvage a draw for the home side.
Copper was disappointed after the match and soon took to Twitter to apologise.
He wrote: "Gutted is an understatement, can only apologise and move on!
"Fans were different class."
And Cooper now believes that Leeds' clash on Monday against Rotherham United is a big game as the Whites look to get back to winning ways.
"Big game Monday! Get back to winning ways!"
Leeds have now moved up to fourth spot in the Championship standings with 42 points from 24 games.
Monk's side will start as firm favourites to pick up all three points against Rotherham on Monday at Elland Road, with the Millers sitting bottom of the Championship.