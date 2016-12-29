Sorry – Leeds United Star Apologises Following Error At Villa Park

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has said sorry following a handball which cost his side two points against Aston Villa on Thursday night.



Garry Monk saw his men take the lead in the 54th minute at Villa Park after centre-back Pontus Jansson found space to direct a powerful header towards goal that the Villa goalkeeper could not keep out.











Leeds looked to be heading towards sealing all three points, but with four minutes left Cooper handled in the penalty area, allowing Jonathan Kodija to fire home the spot-kick and salvage a draw for the home side.



Copper was disappointed after the match and soon took to Twitter to apologise.





He wrote: "Gutted is an understatement, can only apologise and move on!