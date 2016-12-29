Southampton and Wolfsburg Slap In Bids For Napoli Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsburg and Southampton have slapped in similar bids for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of the January transfer window.



The 25-year-old forward’s future has been a subject of furious speculation over the last few weeks and he is almost certain to leave the Stadio San Paolo next month.











A number of clubs in England and Germany have been linked with a move for the Italian, with sides such as Everton, Stoke and Schalke believed to be interested in Gabbiadini.



However, it seems the race has come down to two clubs as according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Everton and Wolfsburg have tabled offers for the player ahead of the opening of the window.





It has been claimed that both have slapped in a similar bids in the region of €17m to €18m and it has been suggested that Wolfsburg are slightly ahead in the race at the moment.

Napoli are preparing to lose the striker in January and are looking to close out a deal for a fee of around €18m plus another €2m to €3m more in terms of bonus payments.



Gabbiadini has not been in his best of form this season and has scored just three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Napoli.

