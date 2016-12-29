Torino Look At West Ham Linked Goalkeeper As Joe Hart Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are eyeing a summer move for Roma loanee and West Ham linked goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski as a replacement for Joe Hart.



Currently on loan at Empoli, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has managed to attract the prying eyes of a few clubs in Europe with his performances in the Italian top tier.











Torino signed Hart from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal, but are afraid that the England goalkeeper will return to his homeland in the summer, without committing to a long term contract.



And the Serie A club are keen to avoid any confusion and according to Sky Italia, they have identified Skorupski as the man to replace Hart between the sticks at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.





The club are expected to open talks with Roma for the signature of the 25-year-old Polish custodian in the summer and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line when the time comes.

However, Torino are expected to face stiff competition from Premier League club West Ham as the east Londoners are also on the lookout for a new number one and have identified Skorupski as a possible summer recruit.



The greater financial muscle of the London club could throw Torino’s plans to sign the Pole into doubt and the speculation over his future is only going to gather more pace in the summer months.

