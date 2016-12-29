Valencia Not Only Option, West Ham Adventure Is Over – Simone Zaza’s Father

Follow @insidefutbol





Simone Zaza’s father admits that his son’s time at West Ham is drawing to a close and has insisted that Valencia are not the only club they are considering a move to in January.



The Hammers signed the Italy international in the summer from Juventus on a season-long loan deal, with an obligatory purchase option based on a certain number of appearances.











Zaza has done very little to justify his presence at West Ham thus far and has found himself dropping down the pecking order rapidly after a run of uninspiring performances.



And it seems his time in English football is set to come to an end without scoring a single goal as the striker’s father admits that the adventure in east London is set to end in January.





He added that his son is not considering a return to Juventus and despite talks with Valencia, he insisted that Zaza would not mind a return to Italy if he receives the right offer.

The striker’s father told Tuttosport: "We are not considering the idea of a Juventus return.



"Simone's adventure at West Ham is coming to an end and we are evaluating different paths.



"We are negotiating with Valencia, but it's not the only concrete solution we are looking at.



“Clearly my son would be happy to work with a great manager like Cesare Prandelli [at Valencia], but I'm not ruling out that Simone returns to Serie A.”

