X
06 October 2016

29/12/2016 - 12:19 GMT

We Say Hello, Nothing More – Arsenal Star Opens Up On Relationship With Arsene Wenger

 




Mathieu Debuchy has revealed that other than greeting and saying hello, he does not speak to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The defender, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in 2014, fell down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium following an injury-ravaged first season at the north London club.




Debuchy spent the second half of last season on loan at Bordeaux and was also linked with a move away from Arsenal last summer, with Fiorentina and Espanyol interested in him.

However, Wenger did not let the right-back leave and he stayed put at Arsenal.
 


And Debuchy, who is currently out injured due to a hamstring injury, explained that he is only just on speaking terms with the Arsenal boss.

“We greet each other, we say hello, nothing more”, he told French sports daily L’Equipe, when asked about his relationship with Wenger.

Debuchy went on to add that he did not ask Wenger for clarification for blocking a love away from Arsenal last summer.

“No [I have not asked for clarification], not since last January”, he continued.

“Before my loan in Bordeaux, I was often in his office.

“But since then, I have not felt the need to be in there.”

Marseille have been linked with making a January move for Debuchy, whose present contract with Arsenal runs until 2019.
 