West Ham Looking To Finish As High As Possible Says Hammers Defender

West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has admitted the season has not turned out as expected for the Hammers, but has stressed his side are now aiming to finish as high as they can in the Premier League table.



The Hammers have won their last three games and have managed to obtain ten points from a possible 12, in the process beginning to banish relegation worries.











Slaven Bilic’s men lost five of their first six games in the Premier League this season, but lately they have turned the tables and have started to get favourable results.



Cresswell, who has started featuring regularly in the starting eleven after returning from an injury, said his side hope to rise in the Premier League table in the new year.





“Obviously this season hasn’t gone quite as well for me now”, Cresswell told the club’s official website.

“But that’s in the past and I just hope we can push up that table in the New Year and finish as high as we can”, added the 27-year-old.



The left-back made his 100th appearance for the club in all competitions against Swansea on Boxing Day and helped his side in winning the game 4-1.



West Ham are currently placed 11th in the Premier League table and will travel to the King Power Stadium on New Year’s Eve to take on Leicester City and will eye a win to extend their winning streak.

