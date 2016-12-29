West Ham Manager Slaven Bilic Explains Transfer Target Criteria

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that he is looking for players with experience of playing in the Premier League during the January transfer window.



After a torrid start to their season, West Ham have put together a run of positive results and have been veering away from the dreaded drop zone in the Premier League over the last few weeks.











The Hammers are unbeaten in four in the league and have won three on the bounce, which has allowed them to move up to 11th in the Premier League table with 22 points.



Despite their recent run of form, Bilic is expected to further strengthen his squad in January and he admits that he is looking for a couple of Premier League hardened players during the winter window.





The Hammers boss said in a press conference when asked about the January window: "We are the club who are linked with most of the players in Europe!

“We want players who have experience in the Premier League.



"We are not going to panic and will try and get a couple of players.”



Former Manchester United defender and five-time Premier League winner Patrice Evra has been linked with a move to the London Stadium in January.



He currently plays for Italian champions Juventus.

