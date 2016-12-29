XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/12/2016 - 12:38 GMT

West Ham Target’s Agent Admits Client Wants More Playing Time

 




Patrice Evra’s agent admits that his client, who has been linked with West Ham United, wants to play more football, but has insisted that he is not unhappy at Juventus.

The former Manchester United left-back has fallen down the pecking order in Turin this season and has made just six Serie A appearances for the Italian champions.




He has played just 500 minutes of league football this term and while Federico Pastorello, the player’s agent, believes Evra is happy at Juventus, he admits that his client wants to play more football.

Asked about the speculation linking him with a move in January, Evra’s agent told Juvenews.eu: “Honestly, I have spoken to many people, I don’t know where this news has come from.
 


“To be honest, Patrice is not feeling bad at all at Juventus, but I must admit that like all players, he would like to play more.”  

Evra, who won five Premier League titles with Manchester United, has been heavily linked with a move to England in January, with West Ham believed to be leading the queue of suitors.

Asked about a possible return to England for the defender, Pastorello said: “I honestly don’t know.

“I can say that at the moment there is nothing concrete going on.”

The 35-year-old has a contract until the end of the season with Juventus.
 