XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/12/2016 - 13:04 GMT

Yes, Garry Monk Has Selection Headache Against Aston Villa – Leeds Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels that Garry Monk has a good selection headache in terms of forwards, ahead of his side’s visit to Villa Park tonight.

Leeds’ top scorer this season, Chris Wood, was deemed not fit enough to start at Deepdale on Boxing Day, but Leeds didn’t need his services as Kemar Roofe, Hadi Sacko, Souleymane Doukara and Pablo Hernandez scored in a 4-1 win over Preston North End.




Gray admits that no one expected to see the three forwards on the scoresheet at the same time, but feels the other players are stepping up at the right time for the club this season.

And with Wood expected to be fit to start, the Leeds legend feels Monk has his work cut out in terms of selecting a starting eleven against Aston Villa tonight.
 


Gray told LUTV: “We have got to be honest; I don’t think we thought that we would be standing here after the game with the three forwards scoring – Sacko, Kemar Roofe and Doukara.  

“You are thinking that you need Chris Wood to play, but it just goes to show how the players are stepping up to the mark and giving Garry a headache.

“It’s a nice headache to have as a manager.

"That’s what he is getting paid for – to pick teams he thinks that can win games.”

Wood has scored 14 goals in all competitions and is fifth in the Championship top scorer list for this season with eleven strikes in 22 league games.
 