Yes, Garry Monk Has Selection Headache Against Aston Villa – Leeds Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels that Garry Monk has a good selection headache in terms of forwards, ahead of his side’s visit to Villa Park tonight.



Leeds’ top scorer this season, Chris Wood, was deemed not fit enough to start at Deepdale on Boxing Day, but Leeds didn’t need his services as Kemar Roofe, Hadi Sacko, Souleymane Doukara and Pablo Hernandez scored in a 4-1 win over Preston North End.











Gray admits that no one expected to see the three forwards on the scoresheet at the same time, but feels the other players are stepping up at the right time for the club this season.



And with Wood expected to be fit to start, the Leeds legend feels Monk has his work cut out in terms of selecting a starting eleven against Aston Villa tonight.





Gray told LUTV: “We have got to be honest; I don’t think we thought that we would be standing here after the game with the three forwards scoring – Sacko, Kemar Roofe and Doukara.

“You are thinking that you need Chris Wood to play, but it just goes to show how the players are stepping up to the mark and giving Garry a headache.



“It’s a nice headache to have as a manager.



"That’s what he is getting paid for – to pick teams he thinks that can win games.”



Wood has scored 14 goals in all competitions and is fifth in the Championship top scorer list for this season with eleven strikes in 22 league games.

