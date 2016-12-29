Yes, West Ham Game Is Must Win – Claudio Ranieri Cranks Up Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri believes that the match against West Ham is a must win for his struggling team.



The Premier League champions are in desperate need of points as they languish just above the relegation zone, three points above 18th placed Sunderland.











Indeed, the Foxes have won only one of their last five league matches, losing three and drawing the other one, despite progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League.



According to Ranieri, his team need to push their points tally to 20 and therefore they will have no other option but to win.





"Yes, we have to turn to 20 points, we [have] 17. We have to win, we have to win, we have to win", Ranieri was quoted as saying by ITV.

"We are not happy, nobody is happy – the chairman, me, the sporting director, staff, players.



"We have to react as soon as possible. We have to show all these good things on the pitch."



Reflecting on their last game against Everton, a match they lost 2-0, the Italian said that the match was very even, but they conceded twice in the second half to lose in the end.



However, Ranieri says Leicester need to forget all about that and focus on putting things right on Saturday.



"The match against Everton was very even and they scored twice.



"It's unbelievable but that's football, we have to react, concentrate 100 per cent and fight.



"When we concentrate we can show a very fantastic performance."

