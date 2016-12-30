Arsenal Not In Race For Liverpool and Spurs Target After Arsene Wenger Reply

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has left the path clear for Arsenal's Premier League rivals by insisting he has no interest in signing Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.



The 19-year-old midfielder has been the subject of furious speculation over the last few weeks as a number of European heavyweights have been linked with a move for him.











Premier League giants such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all being linked with having an interest in the Ivorian, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs all claimed to have placed bids.



And his agent even name checked Arsenal recently as one of the clubs who are keeping a close watch on his client ahead of the January transfer window.





However, Wenger has steered clear of the rumours and revealed that he has no interested in taking the young midfielder to the Emirates any time soon.

When asked whether the Gunners are indeed interested in Kessie, the Frenchman said in a press conference earlier today: “No.”



Kessie has a contract until 2021 with Atalanta and the club are confident of holding on to him until at least the summer.



However, they are sure to have their resolve tested when the transfer window swings open in just a matter of days

