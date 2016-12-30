XRegister
06 October 2016

30/12/2016 - 12:14 GMT

Ask The Club, Ask My Agent – Leeds United Loanee Tires Of Permanent Move Questions

 




Pontus Jansson has reiterated his desire to continue at Leeds United, but admits that it is up to the club and his agent to sort out a deal.

The defender joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal form Torino in the summer, with Leeds reserving an option to make the move permanent after 20 appearances from the Swede.




Jansson made his 19th appearance in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday night and is more than likely to feature against Rotherham United at Elland Road on Monday.

The defender admits that he is tired of answering all the queries about his long term future at Leeds and insisted that only the club can now provide the proper responses to the questions over the issue.
 


Asked about a permanent deal with Leeds, Jansson told BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t know, I really don’t want to talk about it.  

“Everybody knows that I am really happy to be here and all these question you have to take it to the club and my agent.

“Only thing I can say that I am really happy to be here and we will see what happens.”

Jansson is hopeful of continuing at Leeds for the long term, but admits that he is not aware of the inner workings of the deal at the moment.

When asked whether he thinks he will remain at Leeds, the defender said: “I hope so, I really hope so, but I am a little bit tired of all the questions.

“It’s up to the club and my agent; they can give the responses to these questions.”
 