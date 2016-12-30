Aston Villa Want Arsenal Defender But Only On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are only interested in signing Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson on a loan deal, though several Premier League sides are interested in an outright transfer deal for the Gunners star.



Villa boss Steve Bruce is looking to bolster his squad in the winter transfer window as he readies the side for a push for promotion from the Championship in the second half of the campaign.











Jenkinson is on his wanted list, although according to the BBC, Villa only want to take the full-back from Arsenal on a loan agreement.



The Arsenal defender also has interest from several clubs in the Premier League, who are keen on an outright transfer rather than a loan.





The ball is in Arsene Wenger's court over what he wishes to do with Jenkinson, who has made just five appearances across all competitions for Arsenal in the current campaign.