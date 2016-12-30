Bournemouth and West Brom Linked With Montpellier Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth are keeping tabs on Montpellier midfielder Morgan Sanson, who is also on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, according to French magazine France Football.



The 22-year-old has been in good form in the present campaign, scoring three times and providing seven assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.











Sanson’s promising performances have attracted the interest of West Brom and Bournemouth, while Dortmund, Lyon and Marseille have also been credited with being keen on the youngster.



Lyon and Marseille previously tried to sign Sanson, who spent lengthy time out on the sidelines after picking up a cruciate ligament injury towards the end of the 2014/15 campaign.





Presently, Dortmund are most interested in snapping up the Frenchman, preferably in January, while signing him next summer also remain an option.

Sanson, who joined Montpellier from Le Mans in 2013, is contracted with La Paillade until 2018.



He is yet to earn a senior cap for France but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.

