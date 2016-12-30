Everton, Tottenham and Stoke Linked Saido Berahino Comments On Transfer “Rumours”

Follow @insidefutbol





Saido Berahino, who has been linked with Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, is determined not to be distracted by what he has dubbed "rumours".



The striker has had a tough time at West Brom in recent transfer windows, having been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Hawthornes only to see a deal fail to go through.











Off the pitch speculation has affected the striker and he has managed just three Premier League starts for the Baggies in the current campaign.



West Brom boss Tony Pulis has admitted the club are playing a wait and see game with Berahino as far as the transfer window is concerned, as the links continue to pile up for the 23-year-old.





But the man in question is vowing to treat rumours with a pinch of salt.