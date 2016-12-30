For Sure We’ve Got Money To Spend – Antonio Conte On Chelsea’s Transfer Window Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that landing the right type of players in the January transfer window is always a difficult task, however he admitted his club have money to spend if needed.



The Blues sold Oscar to Shanghai SIPG for a whopping fee of between £52m and £60m ahead of the January transfer window and have funds to strengthen the team next month.











However, Conte admits that the winter window is a tough market in which to negotiate for players as most clubs are unwilling to lose their best players in the middle of the season.



He has indicated that he is in discussions with the club about the potential players Chelsea could target in January and while funds are not a problem, Conte feels getting the right player is the difficult bit.





The Italian said in a press conference, when asked about his winter window plans: “January is always difficult to buy as every team are thinking of keeping their best players.

“With the club we are thinking about the best way to face the rest of the season; we are looking at our squad and then we will take the best decision.



“But as I said the January window is not easy.



“For sure we have money to spend but it’s important to spend in the right way, not just to spend.”



Chelsea are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League table and could go shopping in January to further strengthen their title charge in the second half of the season.

