30/12/2016 - 13:10 GMT

I Just Felt Before Game I’d Score – Leeds Defender On Goal Against Aston Villa

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has revealed that he had a feeling that he would score against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Jansson gave Leeds the lead with a towering header in the second half at Villa Park, but Liam Cooper gave away a penalty in the dying minutes to allow the home side to clinch a late point.




It was the defender’s second league goal of the season and he admits like his first goal, he had the same kind of intuition ahead of the game too that he would find the back of the net against the Villans.

He is pleased to score such an important goal for the club and feels he could have got a second, but is happy with the contribution he made to earn a point for the Yorkshire giants.
 


Asked did he have a good feeling when he went up for the corner just ahead of the goal, the defender told BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t know.  

“I had a feeling yesterday and this morning, that I could score today; I had the same [feeling] against Norwich.

“I don’t know why it’s like that, but of course it’s special when you score important goals and today was important.

“I was close to scoring another one, but that’s football.”

Jansson has been one of the pillars behind Leeds’ success this season and in a short period of time has become one of the most popular members of the squad.
 